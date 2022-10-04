Thomas Mapfumo’s security assured says govt after musician raised security fears 

Spread This News

By Paidashe Mandivengerei

GOVERNMENT has assured exiled Chimurenga music icon, Thomas Mapfumo of security if he returns to Zimbabwe.

This comes after Mapfumo said he will not be returning to bury his late brother, percussionist Lancelot as he fears for his life and safety.

Lancelot, a long serving member of the Blacks Unlimited Band, succumbed to bone cancer in the USA.

His body is set to be repatriated to Zimbabwe for burial.

“Lancelot will be buried in Zimbabwe, his homeland. We are making arrangements to bring his body from here. Unfortunately, I won’t make the trip to Zimbabwe because of political reasons, as you know I am not a favourite of the government. I fear for my life and safety if I come to Zimbabwe,” Mapfumo had said.

The Oregon based musician has been a fierce critic of the President Emmerson Mnangagwa led administration, just as he had done the Mugabe government which forced him into exile in the early 2000s.

In a tweet, Information ministry permanent secretary Nick Mangwana said Mapfumo was free to return to his homeland, without any security fears.

He wrote: “We wish to express our sincere condolences to Mr Thomas Mapfumo over the sad loss of his younger brother, Lancelot(MHSRIP). We wish to advise Mr Mapfumo that he has nothing to fear in Zimbabwe. The security of his person is as assured as the rest of us.”