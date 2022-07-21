Thomas ‘Mukanya’ Mapfumo set for Texas show

Spread This News

By Lisa Nyanhongo

Thomas ‘Mukanya’ Mapfumo is set to perform in the Unites States (US) this Thursday evening in Houston, Texas.

According to local reports, the Chimurenga music legend will be accompanied by his Blacks Unlimited band for the show which will be held at the Rothko, a non-denominational chapel in Houston.

Mukanya is popularly known for his hard-hitting songs that led to him being targeted by the white minority regime during the Rhodesian Front before independence in 1980.

After independence, he would also be targeted by the Robert Mugabe regime for his criticism of corruption and human rights abuses.

Mapfumo has lived in exile in the US for 14 years and only returned to Zimbabwe in 2018 to perform at a concert.

He was recently offered land by South African traditional healer Chief Livhuwani Matsila of Matsila Village outside Thohoyandou in Limpopo province.

The offer also included a role supporting development the arts sector in the province.