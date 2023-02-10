Thousands arrested for drug and illicit substance possession

Spread This News

By Reason Razao

POLICE have arrested over one thousand five hundred people for peddling drugs and illicit substances across the country as they continue their blitz against dangerous materials.

In a statement, ZRP said to date 1 655 people have been arrested during the ongoing national operation, code named “No to illicit drugs and substances”.

In Mbare, Thursday, police arrested 13 suspects, some for consuming drugs and others for selling dangerous products without licenses.

“Police in Mbare, Harare arrested thirteen suspects for being found in possession of skin lightening and other various substances without licences while others were smoking dagga. Police seized a load of the recovered drugs,” reads the ZRP statement on Twitter.

ZRP intensified the fight against drug and substance abuse nationwide with the authorities conducting raids, stop and searches blitz and awareness campaigns.

They also urged the public to report anyone abusing drugs or offering drugs at any nearest Police Station.

In Masvingo, ZRP Commissioner David Mahoya revealed that some drugs and dangerous substances are being brought into their Province from neighbouring South Africa.

He added that Masvingo police have in the past launched raids in Ngundu and Rutenga where they confiscated dangerous substances.

Earlier this week, a ZRP member was nabbed for dealing drugs after he was exposed on social media.

Government spokesperson Nick Mangwana applauded the public for aiding in flushing out the drug peddlers in the society.

“The Policeman who was arrested dealing drugs in Sunningdale was caught because of the information provided here on Twitter by the public.

“It’s great the whole Nation in one accord in the fight against this scourge. He was where you said he would be, doing exactly what you said,” wrote Mangwana on Twitter.

Some sections of the society have however called on the government to address the root cause of dangerous substance uptake by the youths in the country.

Norton Independent MP Temba Mliswa said the government should look at issues such as resolving economic challenges and high unemployment as forces that have created the drug epidemic in the country.

“I am grateful for the current operation by government but I remain concerned about the macro situation which has created this problem. Drug abuse is a symptom of bigger issues. We should not be lulled into a false sense of security that such operations will effectively curtail the issue,” Mliswa said.