Thousands Attend Chief Sinamagonde’s Burial In Binga

Spread This News











By Matabeleland North Correspondent

BINGA: More than 2 000 villagers from across Binga district and beyond gathered for the burial of Chief Sinamagonde of Binga’s Lusulu area Wednesday.

Chief Sinamagonde who had been on the throne for 37 years, died last Friday at the age of 78 at St Luke’s Hospital in neighbouring Lupane district.

He had been battling ill health for some time and close to two weeks ago had a stroke while at his homestead before being rushed to the hospital.

Local Government Minister July Moyo who presided over the burial hailed Chief Sinamagonde for being pro-development.

“He had the vision to see all of you develop through being able to access services such as health. The government led by President (Emmerson) Mnangagwa respects traditional leaders hence it has been engaging some of you. The president loves Binga hence you should feel free to approach him,” said Moyo.

Chief Mtshane who is Chiefs Council deputy president said Chief Sinamagonde’s life must be celebrated.

“Traditional leaders have a role to unite the people and uphold values as well as push for development. He had the vision to develop his area hence we should make sure we fulfil this vision,” said Chief Mtshane.

The late chief led the construction of Lusulu, Chibila, Chiapale, and Chezya clinics in his area.

Most villagers in Binga are walking long distances to nearest schools, clinics, or water sources, challenges which Chief Sinamagonde wanted to address.

Several traditional leaders that attended the funeral were from Binga: Dobola, Kavila, Sikalenge, Sinasengwe, and Pashu, as well as Chief Shana from Hwange and chief Mathuphula from Tsholotsho.

Chief Sinamagonde is survived by four wives, 16 children, and 71 grandchildren.