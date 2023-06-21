Threatened CCC top official resigns eve of nomination court, cites flawed candidate selection process

Spread This News

By James Muonwa l Mashonaland West Correspondent

CITIZENS’ Coalition for Change (CCC) Mashonaland West provincial coordinator, Slyvester Zwambila has resigned citing a flawed candidate selection process and threats on his life.

In a letter dated June 20 addressed to party president, Nelson Chamisa, the long-serving opposition administrator described the just-ended nomination exercise as chaotic.

“I hereby tender my resignation letter from the CCC secretariat effective immediately.

“My decision was motivated by a number of factors such as threats to my person and chaotic and unfair candidature process in the province,” wrote Zwambila.

He also alleged undeserving CCC activists had weaved their way into representing the opposition in impending August 2023 plebiscites.

“The irony of it is that those that threatened me with harm have been unfairly rewarded with candidature, and the mediocre have bought their way in positions.

“Therefore to protect my life and integrity I have no choice but to leave the organisation I so loved.

“I spent 23 years of my life as a member of this organisation and have made friends within and outside.

“In Mashonaland West I excelled in my duties and the grassroots true change agents acknowledge my contribution. At national level I have been a goal getter, performed exceptionally well in the Mugwazo programme and other programmes. I will vote for President Chamisa in the 2023 General Elections.

Zwambila told NewZimbabwe.com he felt the party failed to protect him by choosing same candidates who issued threats to his life.

The dread-locked ex-administration officer said he will write a full report on irregularities picked in candidate selection and forward it to Chamisa.