Three Juveniles Arrested After Axing Soldier To Death

Spread This News











By Tonderai Saharo

THREE Zaka siblings aged 15, 12, and 10 have been arrested after they axed a soldier who had allegedly attacked their mother during the night at their parents’ homestead.

The minors handed themselves to the police soon after committing the offence.

According to a leaked police internal memo, the incident happened on the night of 21 October in Musenyi Village under Chief Ndanga, Zaka.

The soldier, a sergeant was identified as Aron Bhasopayi (37) and was attached at the One Commando regiment in Harare.

“The now deceased was a member of the ZNA (Zimbabwe National Army) and is not related to the accused persons,” the memo reads in part.

“The now deceased had received information to the effect that his parents’ kitchen hut, which was recently thatched was burnt down by the alleged thatcher who had failed to recover the outstanding payment balance.

The deceased travelled from Harare and went straight to the accused person’s homestead during the night and broke into the bedroom belonging to the minors’ mother accusing her husband, who was now in police custody, for setting fire to his mother’s hut.”

Bhasopayi went on to sprinkle the minors with Chibuku beer forcing them to wake up and after that, he went to the next room, where he found the minors’ mother asleep and started to assault her accusing her husband of setting his parent’s hut on fire.

The mother informed Bhasopayi that her husband had already been arrested in connection with the case.

However, the soldier assaulted her with booted feet and stabbed the woman with a knife he was carrying.

She screamed for help and one of the minors realising their mother was in danger grabbed the now deceased from the back and ordered the other two siblings two to assault him with logs before one of them took an axe, which was used to strike the now deceased.

“They took an axe which was in the room and attacked the now deceased hitting him several times on the head. The now-deceased started to lose strength and later collapsed as he was having a severe nose bleed and blood gushing from his forehead,” the police memo reads.

After attacking Bhasopayi, they noticed that he had gone unconscious and they alerted neighbours while one of the minors rushed to make a police report.

Police officers who attended the scene noticed Bhasopayi had deep cuts on the forehead and chin.

“The body of the now deceased was searched and a ZNA identity card, three blue tablets, cigarettes, loose dagga wrapped in a rizzler paper and two sachets of dagga were recovered from his pockets.”

An axe and logs used to commit the offence were recovered at the homestead.

Bhasopayi’s body was ferried to Masvingo General Hospital for a post mortem while the minors’ mother was taken to Ndanga District Hospital for medical attention.