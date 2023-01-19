Three juveniles die after consuming poisonous mushroom 

Spread This News

By Staff Reporter

THREE minors from Chivhu have died after consuming poisonous mushrooms, the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) have announced.

The three have been identified as Prudence Mhangami (12), Leona Zarura (2years 8 months) and Mazvita Taderera (1 year 8 months), all from Village 10 Magamba, Chivhu.

Other two minors identified as Tatenda Mhangami (9) and Tendai Mhangami (7) were lucky to survive after being treated at Sally Mugabe Hospital in Harare.

“The police got to know about this sad incident through the media as the relatives had not bothered to report.

“Prudence Mhangami died on 14th January 2023 whilst admitted at Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals, while Leona Zarura and Mazvita Taderera died upon admission at Sally Mugabe Hospital,” said ZRP spokesperson, Paul Nyathi.

Nyathi said post mortem conducted on the trio concluded that death was due to mushroom poisoning.

Post mortem report for Prudence is yet to be received.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police is concerned that Prudence Mhangami’s relatives intended to bury her without a post mortem being conducted. As such, the police had no option but to stop the burial process to allow the post mortem to be conducted.

Investigations carried by the police unearthed that on January 10 2023, the victims, who were staying with their grandparents, consumed some mushrooms which were picked by Prudence from a neighbouring homestead.

Her grandfather had warned her against cooking the mushrooms but she went against the advice.

The police implored parents and guardians to monitor the food being consumed by children in order to safeguard their lives.

“The public should not pick wild mushrooms indiscriminately without due regard for safety. We urge traditional leaders, school authorities and communities to educate both adults and the youths on the dangers of picking mushrooms in bushes,” said Nyathi.

In view of this unfortunate incident, the police also urged the public to be cautious with mushroom vendors who offer wares along street corners and highways.