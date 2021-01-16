Three Kwekwe Mine Workers Missing After Makeshift Boat Capsized

Spread This News











By Staff Reporter

THREE mine workers from the African Chrome Fields (ACF) in Kwekwe are missing after their makeshift boat capsized Thursday as they attempted to cross a flooded Munyati River while returning home from work.

Area councillor Rodgers Nhari confirmed the tragedy to NewZimbabwe.com.

“Three ACF workers were swept away Thursday when their makeshift boat capsized as they attempted to cross Munyati River while coming from work to Manyoni where they stay. The three are; Calisto Ruvazhe, Ken Paraffin and one only identified as Robbino,” he said.

NewZimbabwe.com has gathered the three workers had just been dropped off at the river by a company vehicle.

“These three were dropped off by the river by a company vehicle and were using a makeshift boat in which they were swept away in,” he said.

“As of now, only their clothes and shoes have be found but their bodies are yet to be retrieved. It’s a sad day for the local community in our ward. The rivers in Kwekwe are flooded and we need everyone to be careful when crossing them.”

Early this week, six people died in Gweru when a vehicle they were travelling in was swept away while crossing a flooded bridge.

Two were retrieved from the river while four others are still missing.