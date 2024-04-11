Three PSL referees suspended for poor officiating this season 

Spread This News

By Sport Reporter

AT a time when referees are under the spotlight for questionable officiating in Premier Soccer League matches, ZIFA Referees Committee chairman Nomore Matemera has revealed that they have suspended three referees this season for poor officiating.

Matemera was responding to the question of whether as a committee they are making efforts to punish referees in cases of poor officiating.

“Of course, our referees make a lot of mistakes, for your own information we are in week five and we have played 45 matches in the league and of those we have three or four matches in which we felt referees influenced the outcome of the game.

“We have taken action and suspended those referees, to be specific they are three and I cannot reveal the names, ” said Matemera.

The chairman, however, defended the referees who officiated the FC Platinum-CAPS United match which was abandoned at Mandava Stadium on Saturday following a pitch invasion by fans who protested against the referee.

“What happened this past weekend it’s very unfortunate that as referees we were crucified for doing good things.

“The decision made by those referees we correctly applied, it’s only a lack of understanding of the game from our stakeholders, supporters, players and coaches,” he said.

Matemera added that it’s high time the Premier Soccer League hosted refresher courses for coaches so that they are taught the new laws of the game.

Referees coaches conflict have been an issue in local football, last year a referee was injured during a match in the Eastern Region Division One league and was hospitalized.