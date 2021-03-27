Three Robbed Cash, Property Worth $800 000 While Conducting Grave Rituals

Spread This News











By Bulawayo Correspondent

THREE people were recently robbed of cash, cellphones and a laptop, all worth more than $800 000 while they conducting grave rituals at West Park Cemetery in Bulawayo.

According to the police, the complainants, two females and one male from Mahatshula and Nketa 9 suburbs visited the cemetery at around 1620 hours to inspect their three relatives’ graves.

“The complainants visited West Park Cemetery to check on the state of their three relatives’ graves. The complainants parked their motor vehicle opposite Green Span Beerhall, and walked to the grave site,” said Bulawayo police provincial spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube.

While the complainants were still searching for their relatives’ graves numbers, Ncube said two male persons appeared from the Western side of the cemetery and ordered the victims to lie down on their stomachs.

“The complainants tried to resist but one of the accused persons produced a silver kitchen knife and they all complied. The other accused person who was also holding a knife demanded all their valuable items.

“They surrendered their belongings which included a purse with US$90 cash, a laptop charger, Samsung “A” 12 cellphone, Huawei Y5 cellphone and an Itel P15 cellphone,” said the police spokesperson.

Ncube added one of the accused persons force marched one of the complainants to their motor vehicle, leaving the other accused person guarding the other two complainants.

On their way to the motor vehicle, the accused person was joined by two females who suddenly emerged from the bush. They proceeded to where the motor vehicle was parked and the accused persons searched the car and took a Dell laptop.

“The three accused persons and the complainant then returned to the cemetery where they had left their counterpart with the other two complainants. The accused persons ordered the complainants to remain on the ground as they fled into the bush,” said Inspector Ncube.

The case was reported at Mzilikazi Police Station and investigations are still in progress.