Three Sleeping Mine Workers Feared Dead After Shaft Collapses

By Staff Reporter

THREE mine employees are feared dead after a shaft entrance they were sleeping close to curved in and collapsed last Wednesday in Kwekwe.

Police have confirmed the incident which occurred at Yellow Snake One Mine in Sherwood.

Three other workers managed to escape unhurt.

The missing mine workers have been identified as Edwin and Obvious Ndlovu as well as Melusi Sibindi.

“On 13 January 2021 at around 0300 hours, six mine workers were sleeping in a tent at Yellow Snake One Mine, Kwekwe about four metres away from the mine shaft entrance when they heard a rumbling noise,” the police report reads.

“After hearing the noise, the mine workers woke up to discover that the ground was curving in. Of the six, three were lucky to escape alive. The three are; Reason Chiruro from Zhombe, Tendai Madhaka from Chivhu and Evans Mukumbwa from Chivhu managed to escape to safety.

“However, the other three were not so lucky as they were swallowed by the shaft. They are suspected to be in the collapsed mine shaft. Efforts to retrieve them are in progress.

“However, the ground is too wet and unstable as the rains continue. Ministry of Mines was advised and they are currently at the mine together with the district administrator for Kwekwe,” a police report added.

The mine owner, Obert Maponga, reported the incident at Kwekwe Rural Police Station.