Three women in soup for buying fertilizer from Presidential scheme

Spread This News

By Staff Reporter

A FEMALE trio was arrested for allegedly illegally buying fertilizer that was sourced from the presidential farming inputs scheme, presumably for resale onto the black market.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) confirmed the arrest of the women in Plumtree Monday.

“On November 14, 2022, police in Plumtree acted on a tip-off and arrested Christine Pfunde (47), Faith Ncube (50) and Rita Mathe (48) for unlawful purchase and possession of Presidential agricultural inputs

“The suspects were intercepted by police at Plumtree town bus terminus while loading 88 x 50kgs of Compound D fertilizer into a Harare bound bus from a Toyota Hiace vehicle,” said Nyathi.

Every year, there have been similar cases whereby beneficiaries of free inputs schemes divert seed and fertilizer onto the black market for resale, instead of using it on farms.