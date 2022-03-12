Thugs Mug CCC Spokesperson  Fadzayi Mahere

Spread This News

By Thandiwe Garusa

VIOLENT thugs smashed Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) national party spokesperson Fadzayi Mahere’s vehicle and got away with all her belongings late Friday night.

The perpetrators are yet to be identified.

The CCC deputy spokesperson Ostallos Siziba confirmed the incident on his Twitter handle.

“Our spokesperson advocate Fadzayi Mahere has been attacked. More to follow…” Siziba said.

The attack comes hours after police banned the CCC’s planned rally for Saturday in Marondera.

Mahere has been at the forefront in defying the order, insisting that the planned rally is still going ahead.

Earlier this month, the party’s deputy leader Tendai Biti’s house in Glenlorne was attacked by four armed men suspected to be Zanu PF thugs.