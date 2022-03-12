New Zimbabwe.com

Thugs Mug CCC Spokesperson  Fadzayi Mahere

12th March 2022
By Thandiwe Garusa

VIOLENT thugs smashed Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) national party spokesperson  Fadzayi Mahere’s vehicle and got away with all her belongings late Friday night.

The perpetrators are yet to be identified.
The CCC deputy spokesperson Ostallos Siziba confirmed  the incident on his Twitter handle.
“Our spokesperson advocate Fadzayi Mahere has been attacked. More to follow…” Siziba said.
The attack comes hours after police banned the CCC’s planned rally for Saturday in Marondera.
Mahere has been at the forefront in defying the order, insisting that the planned rally is still going ahead.
Earlier this month, the party’s deputy leader Tendai  Biti’s house in Glenlorne was attacked by four armed men suspected  to be Zanu PF thugs.

