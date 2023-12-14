Spread This News

A fragment of a protein molecule called Thymosin alpha-1 peptide, which also goes by the names Thymosin alpha, TA1, and T minus 1, is the subject of a significant body of research because of its possible implications for the immune system. Researchers hypothesize that it may help the development of T-cells, which may help reduce the risk of infection and the spread of germs.

Researchers speculate the naturally occurring polypeptide known as Thymosin alpha-1 might repair and increase immunological functioning. It is hypothesized that Thymosin alpha-1 is one of the polypeptides that may be discovered in Thymosin fraction 5, a crude extract of the thymus gland.

Since its discovery, a synthetically created variant of Thymosin Alpha-1 has also been researched; the peptide in question is known as Thymalfasin within the scientific community. Similar to the naturally occurring Thymosin Alpha-1, Thymalfasin comprises 28 amino acids. It is generated from a longer polypeptide precursor called Prothymosin Alpha, which comprises 113 amino acids.

Thymosin alpha-1 Peptide Synopsis

The immunomodulating potential of the peptide was the primary focus of the first phase of research into Thymosin alpha-1-5. This potential was investigated and understood. As suggested by several studies, the peptide may have the potential to raise both the concentration of the major histocompatibility complex (MHC) class I and the generation of cytokines, which may increase immunological responses.

Researchers have a theory that Thymosin Alpha-1 may trigger prospective activity by targeting populations of cytotoxic T-cells and T-helper cells. Findings imply that Thymosin alpha-1 may cause the differentiation of T-cells, also known as thymocytes and the terminal differentiation of lymphocytes found in the blood. As suggested by the hypotheses of several researchers, it may increase the generation of natural killer cells and induce cytokine-mediated inflammation. In addition, the peptide has been investigated for its potential to improve the performance of macrophages and works as a regulator of the activity of alpha thrombin.

Thymosin Alpha-1 Peptide and the Immune System

During one experimental investigation, the numbers of natural killer (NK) and lymphokine-activated killer cells (LAK) were analyzed. The cells were harvests from models of a wide variety of immune system dysfunctions. Compared to the control cells, it was suggested that the immunodeficient cells had a mean LAK-cell activity of roughly 65% lower than the control . When Thymosin Alpha-1 was introduced, the researchers speculated that the numbers of NK and LAK cells did not substantially improve due to the peptide. Only in three instances was there speculation of enhanced LAK-cell activity by up to 30%, whereas the remaining tests did not see a meaningful influence.

Thymosin Alpha-1 Peptide and the Hepatitis C Virus

Clinical studies were performed on test subjects who had liver issues, and some of these test subjects had symptoms of Hepatitis B and C. The research models were given Thymosin Alpha-1 so that researchers could investigate the protein’s probable mechanism of action regarding these issues. The research team proposed that the virological response rate of the subjects seemed to rise by 40.6% when these models showing Hepatitis B were provided with Thymosin Alpha-1 twice a week for the investigation. This was the case when these subjects were presented with Thymosin Alpha-1 for the duration of the study. As purported by the reports, the research models with hepatitis C presented with a combination of Thymosin alpha-1 peptide and interferon alpha substances displayed significantly better outcomes.

Thymosin Alpha-1 Peptide and Sepsis

In this research from 2015, a meta-analysis was performed, in which all of the relevant clinical trials that took place previous to 2014 were examined, with the goal of better comprehending the potential mechanism of Thymosin Alpha-1 in connection to the sepsis response. Twelve controlled trials were examined as part of this research project. Following the presentation of Thymosin Alpha-1, the research analysts theorized, based on the data that was retrieved and the evaluation that was performed, that there was a reported considerable drop in the death rate among the research models. All of these investigations, however, were carried out on a very limited sample of research models to act as test subjects.

Thymosin Alpha-1 Peptide and HIV

The current investigation was a randomized phase II open-label experimental trial with 20 clinically stable research models serving as test subjects. These subjects were already receiving highly active antiretroviral therapy (HAART), and Thymosin alpha-1 peptide was given to them concurrently to assess the potential of the combination. Thirteen research models were given Thymosin Alpha-1 over one week. The placebo was given to the remaining 7 subjects. Cell counts of CD4/CD8 cells, CD45 cells, and signal joint T-cell receptor circles (sjTREC) levels were examined every two weeks. After 12 weeks, the researchers speculated no significant changes in the CD4, CD, or CD45 levels in any of the research models in either the peptide or the placebo group. On the other hand, it was suggested that the subjects given the peptide had a rise in their sjTREC levels. It has been hypothesized that these significantly increased levels of sjTREC may potentially provoke immunological responses.

Thymosin Alpha-1 Peptide and Tumors

After the presentation of Thymosin Alpha-1, the levels of reactive oxygen species (ROS) were measured in this investigation using test models. During this research, Thymosin Alpha-1 was given to mice that had developed liver cancer. For the aim of this investigation, the leukomonocytes and the HepG2 cells that had been presented with the peptide were extracted from the spleens of the mice. Upon doing the investigation, the researchers hypothesized that the ROS level looked substantially greater in the isolated leuko-monocytes, but in the HepG2 cells, it appeared to be lower. This was a noteworthy finding for the researchers. Additionally, the peptide appeared to increase the quantities of leukomonocytes. In contrast, it gave the appearance of possibly delaying the cell cycle for HepG2 cells, which reduced the amounts of those cells in the system.

Researchers interested in further investigations on this peptide may buy Thymosin Alpha 1 from Biotech Peptides, the most reputable vendor.

References

[i] Immunodeficiency, British Society for Immunology. Published March 2017. https://www.immunology.org/policy-and-public-affairs/briefings-and-position-statements/immunodeficiency

[ii] Primary Immune Deficiency Diseases. https://www.niaid.nih.gov/diseases-conditions/primary-immune-deficiency-diseases-pidds

[iii] Dominari A, Hathaway Iii D, Pandav K, Matos W, Biswas S, Reddy G, Thevuthasan S, Khan MA, Mathew A, Makkar SS, Zaidi M, Fahem MMM, Beas R, Castaneda V, Paul T, Halpern J, Baralt D. Thymosin alpha 1: A comprehensive review of the literature. World J Virol. 2020 Dec 15;9(5):67-78. doi: 10.5501/wjv.v9.i5.67. PMID: 33362999; PMCID: PMC7747025. https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC7747025/

[iv] National Center for Biotechnology Information. “PubChem Compound Summary for CID 16130571, Thymalfasin” PubChem, https://pubchem.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/compound/Thymalfasin

[v] Garaci E. Thymosin alpha1: a historical overview. Ann N Y Acad Sci. 2007 Sep;1112:14-20. doi: 10.1196/annals.1415.039. Epub 2007 Jun 13. PMID: 17567941. https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/17567941/