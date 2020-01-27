Ti Gonzi blasts ZIMA over failure to win award

By Paidashe Mandivengerei

HIP HOP STAR, Ti Gonzi has voiced his disappointment over failure to win a single prize during Saturday’s Zimbabwe Music Awards (ZIMA) he felt were unfairly done.

This comes after the ‘imwe mbeu’ chanter failed to scoop a single award out of the four nominations he had.

ZIMA eighth edition were held on Saturday at Newlands Country club in Harare.

In a post on his Instagram, which he later deleted, Ti Gonzi, real name Tinashe Gonzara, said he regretted submitting his work for adjudication.

He was nominated in 4 categories namely Best Male Artist of the Year, Best Hip hop artist, Song of the year and Best Collaboration.

“The voice of the people is the voice of God.

“Nomatter how much they try, they will never lie to the masses/people.

“Ndirikuzviona hangu kuti ruzhinji (majority) rwevanhu harisi kufara (I can feel all your disappointment) but the work I put for the music industry (ZimHipHop) in 2019 does not need a panel to validate me.

“Like I said on my previous post, just the 4 nominations were a win for me coz it showed me where I am now.

“This is just how I feel about it, I may be wrong. However, congrats to everyone who won you all deserved. And to ZIMA honestly I am disappointed. My perception of ZIMA awards has changed, had I known, I wouldn’t even let my management submit for the awards or even talk about it to my followers.

“To my fans thank you the love and support. You stood for me, stand for me and I trust you will stand for me. It’s water under the bridge now let’s move on.

“I won’t disappoint you Devil is a liar is about to drop.”