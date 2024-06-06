TikTok says cyberattack targeted brands and celebrity accounts

Spread This News

Reuters

Short video app TikTok has taken measures to stop a cyberattack targeting several brand and celebrity accounts, including news network CNN, a spokesperson for the company said on June 4.

“We have been collaborating closely with CNN to restore account access and implement enhanced security measures to safeguard their account moving forward,” the spokesperson said.

TikTok said that the number of accounts compromised is “very small” and it is working with affected account owners to restore access if needed.