Timbaland apologises to Britney Spears for telling Justin Timberlake to ‘put a muzzle’ on her

By Bang Showbiz

Timbaland has apologised for saying Justin Timberlake should “put a muzzle” on ex-girlfriend Britney Spears.

The producer made the comment last month during a live interview with 9th Wonder at the Kennedy Center amid the release of the pop idol’s tell-all memoir, ‘The Woman In Me’.

Taking questions from the audience, he said of the troubled star: “She goin’ crazy, right? I wanted to call JT, ‘Man, you gotta put a muzzle on that girl.’”

And during a TikTok Live, he said: “I apologise to the Britney fans and her.”

His apology was in response to one user, who commented: “Yes, ‘you know about respecting women?’ Hell yeah.”

In the tome, Spears says she felt she was made out to be a “harlot who’d broken the heart of America’s golden boy” in Timberlake’s music video for ‘Cry Me A River’ – which Timbaland co-wrote – which came after their well-publicised split in 2002.