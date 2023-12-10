Time for Zimbabweans to stand up for themselves – says CCC’s Kufahakutizwi after ZEC declares rival Sakupwanya uncontested MP in Mabvuku 

Spread This News

By Leopold Munhende | Chief Correspondent

CITIZENS Coalition for Change (CCC) candidate for Mabvuku-Tafara constituency Munyaradzi Kufahakutizwi reckons the time has come for Zimbabweans to stand up and defend themselves against ‘Zanu PF’s continued act of urinating on the constitution.’

He spoke to NewZimbabwe.com a day after losing his right to contest for the seat with Zanu PF candidate Pedzai ‘Scott’ Sakupwanya being declared an unopposed winner.

Kufahakutizwi was withdrawn from the August House by Sengezo Tshabangu who claims to be CCC’s Interim Secretary General before the midnight decision to bar him from contesting on the party’s ticket despite having been initially allowed to contest.

“They are squeezing us to the bone and pushing us towards a One-Party State,” said Kufahakutizwi on Saturday, a day which had been reserved for their by-election.

“We believe that they did this to attain a two-thirds majority so they amend the constitution and allow President Emmerson Mnangagwa to be a life president.

“As Zimbabweans, it is high time we stand up because we cannot continue being ruled by this heartless government. People are really angry.

“They took away the life of an innocent pastor who was campaigning; if they had known that they would just take the seat they should have spared his life because now they have destroyed his family’s future.”

A High Court ruling on Thursday barred recalled CCC MPs from re-contesting their seats under their party card after Tshabangu indicated they had ceased to be their members.

His argument has been disputed by CCC President Nelson Chamisa who has maintained Tshabangu is being used by Zanu PF to destroy the party.

Tshabangu on the other hand has made good use of court judgements passed in his favour by continuously recalling Chamisa’s lieutenants. He has recalled 14 MPs, eight Senators and Councillors from across the country based on them having seized to be CCC members.

On Friday CCC Spokesperson Promise Mkhwananzi warned that although they were still exploring legal and political routes in solving the Zimbabwean crisis, there might come a time when citizens might be allowed to decide for themselves the way forward.

“We have done everything possible to comply with the law in terms of the formation and design of our party, there is no single illegality in our processes,” said Mkhwananzi.

“We have continued to give the courts an opportunity to demonstrate their impartiality and professionalism, and this is such an opportunity.

“There are many other options that are available to us which we have just parked because we are following certain processes and strategies that I am not at liberty to disclose at this point.

“Should such a time come our Citizens National Assembly will take a resolution and announce it to the nation as to the course of action that we will be taking thereafter.

“Of course, Mnangagwa is not concerned about the progress of our nation, about the welfare of our people but we are and the people of Zimbabwe should be.

“We continue to follow every process that is permissible in a democratic society, legally, politically and in negotiations but there will come a time where we are going to say we are putting this matter into the court of public opinion so that the people of Zimbabwe can take their destiny into their own hands but that is not the time yet.”

Joseph Chirwa, a CCC activist who fell victim to politically motivated violence on nomination day said residents of Mabvuku will not recognise gold-rich Sakupwanya as they already voted for an MP of their choice in Kufahakutizwi, a choice he said they had been prepared to emphasise in the voting booth on Saturday.