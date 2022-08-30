Tino Kadewere completes loan switch to Spain’s RCD Mallorca; ‘very proud to be here’ – says the striker

Spread This News

By UK Correspondent

ZIMBABWE international Tino Kadewere travelled to Spain Sunday and sealed his loan move to La Liga side Real Club Deportivo (RCD) Mallorca after two seasons at French giants Olympique de Lyon.

The 26-year-old landed at Palma airport on the resort island of Mallorca Sunday afternoon and completed the move after a successful medical examination.

According to reports from Spain, the loan move comes with a 10 million Euros option to buy.

“… being honest, I am very excited, happy and proud. It’s a unique moment for me,” he said.

“I’ve been watching the last few games and I really like the way the team plays. I’m a team player.

“A footballer who always tries to help the team, always tries to do what is best for the group.”

Mallorca are currently ninth on the La Liga table with one win and one draw from their first three games.

The Kadewere deal fulfils one of RCD Mallorca coach Javier Aguirre’s demand for a striker to provide support and competition to a forward line that features Kang In Lee and Vedat Muriqi.

In securing Kadewere, Mallorca, beat competition from a number of European clubs who were also interested in the Zimbabwean including Valladolid, Brest, Nantes and Strasbourg.

The Warriors star spent two seasons at Lyon after joining the club for 10 million Euro from Le Havre.

He played a total of 48 league games, scoring 11 goals but had started struggling for game time after falling down the pecking order under coach Peter Bosz.

He will now look to put his career back on track at Mallorca.