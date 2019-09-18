Tino Kadewere named French Ligue 2’s Player of the Month

By Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE international forward Tino Kadewere has been recognised for his brilliant form for French second tier club Le Havre since the start of the season after being named the division’s Domino French Ligue 2’s Player of the Month for August on Wednesday.

The 23-year-old dreadlocked forward is currently the top scorer in the French Ligue 2 this season with nine goals in his team’s first seven matches.

Infact Kadewere had scored in all of Le Havre’s matches with nine goals in his team’s first six league matches until his free scoring form came to an end when he failed to score against Paris FC last Friday as the match ended in a goalless draw.

Le Havre, who are currently second on the French Ligue 2 log, a point behind log leaders Lorient paid tribute to Kadewere for winning the monthly accolade.

“Author of a smashing start to the season, HAC striker Tino Kadewere has just won the National Union of Professional Footballers (UNFP) Trophy for the best player of Domino’s Ligue 2 in August. Tino Kadewere was elected by his peers and the general public with 50% of the votes. He is ahead of Lorient Enzo Lefee and Clermont Adrian Grbic. Congratulations to Tino for this award,” the club said in a statement.

The former Harare City star is in his second season at Le Havre, after joining from Swedish side FC Djurgardens in July 2018.

Kadewere scored five goals in 23 appearances last season, but the Highfield bred star has already surpassed that tally in only six starts in the current term.

In fact August was an unforgettable month for Kadewere, as he also broke a goalscoring record in the French second tier division, which had been standing for 8 years.

Before Kadewere, Ivorian Abraham Guie Gneki scored eight times in the first six games with Tours during the 2010-2011 season.

Kadewere’s run started when he scored twice, in the first game of the season, in a 2-2 draw against Ajaccio before finding the back of the net again in the club first home game of the season against Niort which ended one-all.

The Warriors striker scored for the third game on the bounce in the 2-1 away win over Troyes, taking his tally to four goals in three games, and scored a brace, in the next match, a 2-1 away win over Lens.

Another brace followed, in the next game, when Kadewere scored in his team’s 3-1 victory over Grenoble Foot 38 before finding the target again in the 3-0 win over Caen away from home.