Tino Kadewere Touted For Billiat, Musona Partnership

Olympique Lyon star Tino Kadewere has been tipped to replicate his impressive form with the Ligue 1 giants alongside Khama Billiat and Knowledge Musona.

The 24-year-old striker has impressed with the league leaders in his debut campaign since his €12-million switch from Le Harve alongside Memphis Depay and Karl Toko Ekambi.

Featuring on the left-side of a front-three attack, Zimbabwe coach Zdravko Logarusic feels he can achieve similar results alongside the Warriors veterans.

“I have been closely watching him and I must admit that the boy is a formidable force. He is riding high like a Warrior. He is raising the country’s flag high,” he told Pan African Football.

“My hope is that he keeps this form until we restart the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers next year. We need him to keep his A-game and score more goals for us.

“Last time in Algeria, he scored although we lost but in the coming matches he will score as we win.

“We have great players, (Knowledge) Musona, (Khama) Billiat, (Marvelous) Nakamba and many others who I know Tino can form a strong combination with, just like he has done with Ekambi and Depay at Lyon.”

The former Harare City striker has scored seven goals and registered three assists in 12 starts in his first season in the French top-flight.