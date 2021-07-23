TinTin’s Egg Business Booms After Failed Mudslinging

Spread This News











By Paidashe Mandivengerei

FORMER Studio 263 actress and radio personality, Tinopona Katsande affectionately known as TinTin’s hashtag #FambaTinoFamba is trending on Twitter giving a boost to her egg business.

Social media was awash recently with mudslinging posts of the actress selling crates of eggs from her car boot with a child strapped on her back.

The posts were accompanied by captions meant to taint her image and suggest she had hit hard times.

However, netizens rallied behind TinTin starting #FambaTinoFamba with over 20 000 tweets aimed at supporting her side hustle.

In an interview with NewZimbabwe.com, TinTin said she started her business in order to create another stream of income and support her family during the Covid-19 pandemic that has hit artists hard.

“I am a mother of two and I am simply hustling like any other person during such trying times,” she said.

“When the picture of me selling eggs from a car boot went viral on social media, I think the writer wanted to paint a bad picture that ndiri kutambura but it turned out that the publication really marketed my hustle.

“I am grateful that many people have been supportive at a time some thought they would taint my image.”

Prominent figures like presidential spokesperson George Charamba, Nick Mangwana, Jah Prayzah, Obert Mpofu, Ruvheneko Parirenyetwa, Hopewell Chin’ono among others went on to order dozens of crates.

She has since started outsourcing for more eggs after her own supplies were sold out.

The actress got another endorsement from Banc ABC where she was awarded a distribution point at one of the bank’s centres.

Banc ABC chief executive Lance Mambondiani tweeted: “Egg-citing to support young hustlers against all odds. @TinTin263 our Ignition Hub canteen at @BancABC in Samora Machel canteen is available as distribution point for you for the next 2 weeks, whilst we discuss how you can expand. Oh, I also need a crate delivered #FambaTinoFamba.”