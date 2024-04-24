Tips for Charities: How to Build a Website That Attracts Donors

Spread This News

Charities do amazing work across the world, especially across the continent of Africa. Almost all of them depend on generous donations for their work, so they need a way to attract donors. While social media accounts work well, charity websites work even better. They provide a central place for charities to share the information they want and receive donations.

Choose Your Brand’s Colours

Charities have endless brand colours to pick from, but it is best to pick ones that align best with your mission. Green and yellow are popular charity brand colours because they are featured on the websites and logos of many of the biggest charities worldwide. You can also combine these colours. For example, many charities pick a yellow-green colour code to build their website and brand on. This colour is an excellent option because it symbolises hope, happiness, growth, and enthusiasm.

Green-yellow hues are also soothing and not as harsh as the red hues that some charity logos and websites use.

When choosing your charity’s colours, also consider cultural meanings and connections. Some colours may be appropriate in some cultures but have a completely different meaning in others. If you think your target audiences and regions might react negatively to specific colours, you can always go with neutrals like browns, beige, and shades of blue. Remember to add accent colours if you choose these colours to make your brand and websites stand out and be memorable.

Use Clear Calls to Action

Since one of the primary aims of a charity website is to collect donations, it should have prominent and compelling calls to action that encourage donations. People typically take action if others tell them to clearly, so you should also use action-oriented language on your calls to action .

Instead of phrases like “Click Here” or “Learn More”, use phrases like “Support Our Cause” or “Donate Now”. Also, place the buttons prominently on your charity website and make them stand out visually so they are easy to find.

Lastly, ensure they react to actions. For example, their background can change if a visitor hovers over them or clicks on them.

Make the Donation Process Simple

Friction can reduce the number of complete donations because people do not want to wait around or go through long processes to donate. For this reason, you should ensure the donation process is simple, straightforward, and secure.

You can reduce friction further by minimising the number of fields donors need to fill. You should only collect enough information to complete payment and reach out to donors in the future.

Your donors may have preferred payment options, so offer as many of them as you can. Research to find out the most common region-specific payment methods your donors prefer and include universal payment methods like credit cards and PayPal to support as many donors as possible.

Ensure Your Website is Responsive and Include Interactive Elements

An increasing number of people are accessing websites using their mobile devices. To provide them with a great experience, ensure your website is mobile-responsive. Such a website adapts to different screen sizes and resolutions, ensuring a positive user experience for all visitors, regardless of their device.

In addition to making your charity website responsive, use interactive elements to provide an even better experience. Elements like progress bars, live social media feeds, and fundraising thermometers are all excellent additions that can also increase the number of donations and amounts donated.

Optimise for Search Engines

The number of donations and donated amounts depend on how many people find your charity website. Many people will find your website on search engine result pages while some will do so through social media.

Doing SEO is therefore a crucial part of ensuring donors can find your charity website easily . Start by completing the basics like adding relevant and keyword-rich meta descriptions, alt tags to all images, and relevant content to all website pages.

Posting relevant content to your charity website also keeps people on it longer. They then end up reading more pages, and you get additional time to convince them to donate.

Add Social Proof

People are more likely to donate if you include social proof on your charity website. This proof can include testimonials, achievements, partnerships, awards, and endorsements from different organisations. This social proof can also increase your charity’s credibility, convincing visitors to donate.

Your charity website is often the first point of contact with potential donors, so it should be an area of priority for your charity. Create a professional, user-friendly, frictionless website that provides a great user experience and makes it easier for visitors to support your cause.