Tired of fake promises, Dynamos players threaten to ditch Highlanders clash 

By Sport Reporter

DYNAMOS players have threatened to abandon their upcoming match against Highlanders if the club fails to pay their outstanding salaries and sign-on fees.

Dynamos is set to host Highlanders this Sunday at Rufaro Stadium as the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League second round kicks off.

As part of their protest, Dembare’s players refused to train on Monday calling for the club’s executive to resolve their financial matters.

“We did not train today simply because we want the executive to pay us our outstanding sign-on fees and winning bonuses.

“We are tired of fake promises and as players, we have resolved that we will not participate in the coming Battle of Zimbabwe against Highlanders if the club has not met our demands,” said one player.

Dembare’s house is on fire this season with the team failing to camp last week ahead of their league home clash against Green Fuel.

..but why has Dembare’s financial tables turned?

Dynamos’ financial problems only started in February when the team fired former Vice Chairman Vincent Chawonza under unclear circumstances.

Chawonza, a businessman, reportedly brought stability to the team because of his networks.

Dembare last season had a stable financial season with various cooperates coming on board to support the side.

Last month Dynamos fans mobbed the team bus after their home match demanding the club to bring back the former vice chairman.

Dembare faces possible players exodus

With the mid-season transfer currently open Dembare is at risk of losing several players due to their financial crisis.

Already reports are saying one of the club’s top midfielder Tanaka Shandirwa who was on loan at the club has traced his footsteps back to his parent club Yadah Stars.

Shandirwa was loaned by Yadah to Dynamos last year together with Issa Sadiki who is also rumored to be on his way back to Yadah.