Tivonge Rushesha’s Premier League Hopes Dashed

By Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWEAN teenage defender Tivonge Rushesha’s hopes of joining compatriot Marvellous Nakamba in the English Premier League suffered a major blow after his club Swansea City lost to Brentford in the English Football League Championship playoff semi-finals at Wembley Stadium on Wednesday night.

The 18-year-old right-back, who recently graduated from the club’s Under-23 side was on the substitute bench when Swansea lost 3-1 to Brentford in the second leg of their Championship promotion play-off semi-final.

The result meant Swansea, who had a 1-0 lead from the first leg going into the encounter, failed to progress to the all-important playoff final after losing the tie 3-2 on aggregate.

For Rushesha the loss means the young Zimbabwean will have to wait longer before realising his dream of playing in the English Premier League and he was naturally disappointed with the missed opportunity.

“Not the way we wanted but we’ll try again next term,” Rushesha said in a post on his Twitter account.

Although the season ended in disappointment for Rushesha, it has been a campaign to remember for Harare-born Rushesha.

The teenager, who only turned 18 on July 24, ended his campaign with six senior team matchday squad appearances across all competitions.

Rushesha made one first-team appearance in a League Cup fixture against Cambridge United last August, becoming one of the youngest players ever to represent the club at the tender age of just 17 years and 35 days old

After breaking into the Swansea under-23 squad last season, Rushesha was also a regular feature for the English side’s development side this season – making the right-back spot his own with 12 appearances in Premier League 2 Division 2.

His remarkable rise was rewarded after being awarded his first professional deal with the club in January which will keep him at Swansea 2022.

Although Rushesha has featured for Wales at the youth level he can still be available for the Warriors when it comes to his senior national team commitments.