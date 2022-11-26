Tkay Maidza shares ‘Nights In December’ ahead of holidays; Zim-born singer currently touring Australia with Dua Lipa

Spread This News

By TheFader.com

Everything is coming together for Tkay Maidza. In the spring, the Zimbabwean-born, Australian-raised singer-songwriter joined Billie Eilish for part of the pop star’s North American tour.

And last month, she released a JPEGMAFIA remix of “High Beams,” a cut from her well-received 2021 EP, Last Year Was Weird, Vol. 3, before featuring alongside Sevyn Streeter on “G Wagon,” the penultimate track from legendary R&B producer Babyface’s new album, Girls Night Out.

With a tour of her adopted home country — where it’s now summer, for some reason — in support of Dua Lipa ending Wednesday (November 16), she’s shared a new song titled “Nights In December” just in time for holiday season.

Over a downtempo electro-funk instrumental, Maidza delivers a slick, neo-soul vocal describing a romantic, classy winter trip to New York. “The smoke is filling up the room / It’s got me in some kinda mood,” she sings to start her second verse. “It’s an empire state / It’s a state of mind.”

Watch the official visualizer for “Nights In December” and view Tkay Maidza’s upcoming Australian tour dates below.

