TM Pick n Pay revenue grows by 44%, pins hopes on ‘healing’ ZWL

By Alois Vinga

LEADING retail giant, TM Pick n Pay has seen revenues going up by 44% but profit margins experienced a decline amid hopes that the recovering ZWL presents better opportunities going into the future.

Presenting the unit’s performance, Meikles Limited Group Chairman, John Moxon said the top retailer produced resilient results despite a challenging environment.

“Revenue at TM Pick n Pay grew by 44% to ZW$ 275,6 billion despite the declining consumer disposable income units sold which only grew by 2%.

“For the greater part of the period under review, the segment focused on striking a balance in advancing the needs of all stakeholders in a tough trading environment. Supplier payment terms tightened, and the cost of goods escalated in response to high interest rates and inflation,” he said.

During the period, Profit After Tax (PAT) decreased by 40% to ZW$ 4,2 billion and in historical terms, PAT increased by 254%.

“Despite the reduction in profit margins, the segment funded its store expansion and refurbishments from operating cash flows. Three new stores, Highland Park, Madokero and Simon Mazorodze, were completed and opened during the period under review,” said Moxon

In addition, two new stores were at an advanced stage of completion during the reporting period.

He said the segment demonstrated resilience in working capital management as the frequent changes in supplier trading terms during the period did not adversely affect the level and quality of stocks in the stores.

However, going forward the group expects the recovering Zimbabwean dollar to shore up volumes.

“A bit of currency strengthening in Zimbabwe may help drive volumes between now and August as Zimbabwe heads into an election year.TM Pick n Pay is poised to benefit from elections associated spending,” the group added.

The local ZWL currency has recovered by 40% since last month easing an era of knee-jerk price hikes which has left the markets optimistic that if the trajectory is maintained companies stand the chance of realizing better dividends.