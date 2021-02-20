Tobacco Contract Farming ‘Modern Day Slavery’

Spread This News











Tobacco contract farming in Zimbabwe does not benefit the ordinary farmer , as it turns farmers into slaves to enrich the Contracting Companies. Farmers are turned into disguised workers for the contracting companies and they are always in credit living them without surplus money to recapitalize and survive. The contracting companies do not give farmers enough inputs / sometimes farmers are given things that don’t add value to their business. In most cases farmers are not given enough inputs required for their respective hectrage and this in return affects the quality of yields and the income of farmers. After giving farmers inputs these companies charge exorbitant interest on the inputs , straining the farmer who spends more than 6 months working on the crop. As if it is not enough, these companies offer farmers manipulative prices (wholesale prices) for high quality tobacco not empowering the farmer to continue producing. This is evidenced by the decrease in the hectrage of tobacco this season. Some of these companies are not different from money lending guru’s found in our communities (Chimbazo),not worried about the welfare and financial empowerment of farmers but just focusing on making huge profits and self enrichment.

The mushrooming and increase in number of contracting companies in Zimbabwe is a threat to tobacco production as most farmers are giving up on the crop. Most of the companies are subcontracted by large companies , so they make sure that the ordinary farmer gets peanuts and they pocket the rest . On their own they don’t have the capacity to fully fund the farmers enough inputs and chemicals and this adversely affects farmers as they end up producing poor quality tobacco. Their interest is only on the crop , so that they can reach their seasonal targets yet the ordinary farmer benefits nothing. Contract farming also compromises the independence of farmers as it strips off the power to choose a market of their choice.

Given that the tobacco sector earns the country close to 1 billion anually in foreign currency and tobacco being the largest single foreign – currency earner after gold the Zimbabwean government should empower tobacco farmers through its inputs schemes. This will in turn empower farmers to choose a market of their choice, and the move will see more farmers who had abandoned the crop jumping back into the boat there for increasing tobacco production in Zimbabwe.

Tobacco Farmers Union of Zimbabwe urges the Government through the Ministry of Agriculture and TIMB to take action ,and put stiff requirements for one to register a contracting company so as to limit the mushrooming of bogus and incapacitated fly-by night contracting companies that don’t have famers at heart. TIMB should look into the matter as a matter of urgency and make sure such incapacitated companies are banned from operating and their licenses are withdrawn as this companies are bringing rot into the industry. TIMB should have a follow up mechanism to make sure that these contracting companies adhere to it’s regulations and if found on the wrong side of the law they should be banned from operating. It should also put up measures stop the same companies from capturing farmers grower numbers without the farmers consent as this causes confusion to farmers as they tempt to make their sales , especially during times like these where movements are restricted due to the National lockdown.

