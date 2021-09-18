Tobacco Firm Falls On Hard Times, Fails To Pay Transporters

Spread This News











By Mashonaland East Correspondent

A GROUP of transporters Monday reportedly picketed at Voedsel Tobacco International premises in Marondera demanding their unpaid dues.

The transporters were contracted by the company to ferry tobacco for contracted farmers to the floors with the company footing the costs after deliveries.

An insider told NewZimbabwe.com the transporters are disgruntled over late payments hence the flash protest.

“A group of transporters was demanding their money. They left after rumours anti-riot police were coming,” said the source.

In the province, Voedsel Tobacco International has contract farmers in areas like Wedza, Macheke, Marondera, and Goromonzi.

The tobacco firm has been struggling to pay even its farmers this season with officials reportedly blaming “Covid-19” for affecting operations.

Efforts to get a comment from both the company’s spokesperson Tennyson Hwandi and director Innocent Mahufe were fruitless as their mobile phones were off.

Voedsel Tobacco Company is also facing problems with transporters in Mashonaland Central province who are yet to get paid for their services.