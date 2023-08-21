Tobacco sales hit US$895,1 million 

Spread This News

By Alois Vinga

TOBACCO sales have so far generated US$895, 1 million amid revelations that the bulk of the golden leaf was produced by local farmers, cabinet revealed Monday.

Presenting an update before cabinet, Lands and Agriculture Minister, Anxious Masuka said a significant amount of foreign currency was realised through the sale of tobacco.

“Cabinet is pleased to advise that the total tobacco production now stands at a phenomenal 295 499 782 kilogrammes, valued at US$895 114 791.

“Of special note is the fact that 52% of the total production came from A1 and A2 farmers, confirming that the Land Reform Programme has been a success,” he said.

The size of the tobacco crop increased despite increased fertilizer prices caused by the war in Ukraine. Zimbabwe expects to harvest 230 million kilograms (254,000 tons) of the golden leaf this season, up from 212 million kilograms (234,000 tons) last year, officials said at the official opening.

The southern African country now wants to make its tobacco industry more lucrative by manufacturing more cigarettes at home and limiting foreign funding of farmers.

Tobacco is on a rebound in this southern African nation where production plummeted from a high of about 240 million kilograms (265,000 tons) in 1998, according to government figures, to less than 50 million kilograms (60,000 tons) a decade later following the eviction of several thousand white farmers who accounted for the majority of growers.

In recent years Zimbabwe has rapidly increased the size of its crop, regaining its spot as one of the world’s top five exporters of tobacco, peaking at 261 million kilograms (288,000 tons) in 2019.

Meanwhile, Masuka also announced that the cumulative area planted under wheat this winter season stands at 90 192 hectares, which is above the targeted 90 000 hectares.

Most (57%) of the crop was planted by A2 farmers, 13% by A1 farmers and 11% by large-scale commercial farmers, presenting another confirmatory indicator of the success of the land reform program.

The bulk of the crop is at the booting stage and is in good condition.

“In order to ensure good harvests, pest control activities are ongoing, with successful quelea bird control programs having been undertaken in Manicaland, Mashonaland Central, Mashonaland East and Mashonaland West provinces,” added Masuka.