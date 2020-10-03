Toddler (1) Burnt To Death As Uncle Torches Hut

Spread This News











By James Muonwa, Mashonaland West Correspondent

A SANYATI man has been arrested for allegedly setting alight a thatched bedroom hut this week in which his brother’s two children were sleeping, killing one of them.

The other minor managed to escape unscathed, but the other crawled to the door but was severely burnt and died.

The suspect was identified as Roy Mutunami (43) of Village 44 under Chief Neuso.

Mashonaland West acting police spokesperson, Assistant Inspector Ian Kohwera confirmed the incident.

Police said the accused went to his young brother’s homestead and found him not there, but only present were three minor children aged 10, two, and one.

“The 10-year-old was outside while the other young ones were asleep in a thatched bedroom. The two minors were awakened by the fire,” said Kohwera.

The motive of the crime is yet to be established.

Kohwera described the incident as shocking and appealed to the public to value the sanctity of life and desist from venting their anger to settle disputes by killing innocent children.

“Such criminal acts will not resolve the problems but rather worsen them,” he said.