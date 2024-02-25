Toddler (1) scalded to death after pot of boiling water falls on her

Spread This News

IN a tragic incident that occurred in Harare, a one-year-old girl died of burns she sustained after being scalded by boiling water when a pot fell off a gas stove.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) national spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the tragedy, which occurred Tuesday before the minor’s death on Thursday.

“The ZRP reports a sad incident which occurred at a house in Zengeza 5 Chitungwiza in which a one-year-old female juvenile died.

“The victim allegedly pushed a gas stove which had a pot with boiling water on February 20, 2024, while her mother was doing household chores.

“The pot fell on the victim. She sustained serious burn injuries. The victim later succumbed to the injuries on admission at Sally Mugabe Central Hospital,” said Nyathi.