Toddler (2) dies after dad forces him to gulp poisoned drink; police launch manhunt for killer

By Staff Reporter

A BOY aged two-years-old died after his biological father forced him to down a traditional drink laced with a highly toxic rat poison.

The incident, which occurred in Harare’s Epworth suburb early this year, has triggered a manhunt for the killer dad, Tinashe Nyamutambo (22), who has been on the run since February.

“The ZRP is appealing for information which may assist to locate Tinashe Nyamutambo (22) who is being sought in connection with a case of murder which occurred on 29 January 2024 at a house in Garan’anga Epworth, Harare.

“The suspect allegedly forced his child (2) to drink Buttermilk maheu which was laced with rat poison following a domestic dispute with his wife,” said national police spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi.

Subsequently, Nyamutambo also drank the poisoned maheu and started vomiting and complaining of stomach cramps and was referred to Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals together with the child for treatment.

As fate would have it, the toddler succumbed to the poison on January 31, 2024, whilst on admission at the hospital.

The suspect responded positively to treatment and after regaining his health, he escaped to an unknown destination.

ZRP is appealing to anyone with information to report at any nearest police station.