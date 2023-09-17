Toddler (2) electrocuted after inserting nail into live plug socket

Spread This News

By James Muonwa l Mashonaland West Correspondent

IN a heart-wrenching incident, a two-year-old boy was electrocuted after inserting a steel nail into a live socket before trying to lick the object with his tongue.

The incident, which claimed the life of Leeroy Linnel Sakatero, occurred at the family home at Plot 10, Portlet Farm, Chinhoyi Wednesday around lunchtime.

Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) provincial spokesperson, Inspector Margaret Chitove, confirmed the incident.

“Police can confirm a case of sudden death by electrocution which occurred on September 13, 2023 at Plot 10, Portlet Farm, Chinhoyi in which a male infant died in his parents’ bedroom,” said Chitove.

The child’s mother, Nomsa Tembo (26) was reportedly doing routine household chores outside the house when tragedy struck.

Sources who spoke to NewZimbabwe.com said the minor was playing with a five-inch steel nail which he is suspected to have dipped, without harm, into an adapter port before licking the object highly charged with voltage leading to electrocution and instant death.

Police said the charred body had visible burns on the left cheek suggesting the authenticity of the version from villagers.

ZRP Chinhoyi Rural attended the scene before conveying the body to Chinhoyi Provincial Hospital mortuary.

Following the incident, police have appealed to members of the public to be vigilant and constantly observe the movements of minor children in their custody.

“We urge parents and guardians to jealousy guard minors against harm by putting security around dangerous points, gadgets or objects,” said Chitove.