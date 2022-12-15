4 months-old infant dies after being crashed into wall as mom with wife of lover

Spread This News

By Staff Reporter

A BABY boy who was strapped on his mother’s back, died instantly after he was crushed against a wall as his mother fought with her married lover’s wife.

Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) national spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the incident.

“A four months old infant, who was strapped on the back of his mother, died after the mother, Prisca Dhirau (23) was assaulted and pushed to the wall of a shop by the suspect only identified as Shumai Kanyoka, on December 9, 2022 at Logan Shopping Centre, Shamva.

“The suspect had accused Prisca Dhirau of having an extra-marital affair with her husband,” said Nyathi.

Investigations are in progress.

Meanwhile, police in Norton arrested Franco Mahachi (50) for murder after he allegedly assaulted Kashon Musamanja (38) to death.

He caught the victim in his girlfriend’s room in Katanga on December 9, 2022 at 2200 hours.