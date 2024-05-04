Tollgates at Eskbank, Skyline to be temporarily closed for road repairs 

Spread This News

By Tapiwa Svondo

THE Zimbabwe National Road Administration (ZINARA) has issued a notice informing the public about the temporary closure of lanes at Eskbank and Skyline tollgates along the Harare-Masvingo highway.

In a statement, ZINARA said the closure, which takes immediate effect starting from May 3, 2024 will last until May 20, 2024. This is to facilitate planned road works at the two sites by two contracted firms.

“We would like to advise our valued clients of the temporary closure of lanes at Eskbank and Skyline Tollgates from 03 May 2024 to 20 May 2024.

“The closure is meant to make way for planned road works at the two sites by Exodus and Company and Tensor Systems, respectively.

“At Eskbank we have closed northbound lanes while two southbound lanes have been closed at Skyline Tollgates,” said ZINARA.

The roads authority has assured the public that all necessary measures have been taken to minimise disruptions during the road rehabilitation works.

“Whilst we have put in place all the necessary measures to minimise disruption, we do anticipate some delays; especially during peak periods. Any inconvenience caused is sincerely regretted,” further reads the statement.

The state of roads in Zimbabwe is appalling with most highways and thoroughfares riddled with potholes.

Navigating on the country’s highways has been a nightmare for motorists, particularly tourists who unexpectedly find themselves delayed on the poor roads.

Over the years, the country’s road infrastructure has deteriorated due to a combination of factors, including inadequate maintenance, potholes, cracks, and uneven surfaces have become common problems on many roads as this is posing risks to motorists.

Government has embarked on a road rehabilitation exercise but the slow pace at which roadworks are being undertaken is not matching the urgency needed to rectify the infrastructure.