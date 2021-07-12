Tongogara Refugees In Court Over Collapsed Pyramid Scheme

Spread This News











CHIPINGE: Three Congolese refugees living at the Tongogara Refugee Camp have appeared before a local magistrate facing charges of duping other inmates US$910 after a pyramid scheme they were running collapsed.

The trio, Nibaruta Antony (37), Tryphine Ndayiregije (34), and Ettiene Nduwimana (28) appeared before Chipinge magistrate Alfred Chinembiri facing fraud charges.

They, however, denied the charges and were remanded in custody to July 13 for trial.

Prosecutors told the court that sometime in July 2020, Matabishe Nene (30) another Democratic Republic of Congo national residing at the refugee camp met Ettiene Nduwimana who told him of a pyramid scheme called “Crowd One” was being operated online by DRC nationals.

Nduwimana reportedly convinced Nene the scheme paid good dividends, and he should invest his money in it.

Nene got interested, and Nduwimana introduced him to Nibaruta and Ndayirayigije.

The court heard the three suspects explained to Nene that if he invested his money in the scheme he would receive a weekly bonus of five Euros.

The suspects also explained that after three months he could withdraw all his money if he wished.

Nene reportedly handed over his US$360 to Ndayiragije as a joining fee.

The court was further told Nene was informed by the suspects that he was going to receive a bonus known as ‘fear of loss bonus’ if he can make four other members join under his name.

Nene also got interested and looked for his friends who joined under his name. He paid US$130 for each of his friends.

Nene was then given US$130 as a fear of loss bonus

After making the payments, Nene was shown a Crowd One website where he was supposed to check his weekly bonuses

However, Nene tried to withdraw his cash after the given time lapsed, but failed. He approached the suspects demanding his dues but was told to patiently wait.

After three months nothing came out and Nene realised he had been duped forcing him to report the matter to the police leading to the arrest of the trio.