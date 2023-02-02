Top 10 Universities in Zimbabwe 2023

Spread This News

Do you want to study in Zimbabwe? The country is home to a wide collection of schools and institutions. Check out our Zimbabwe university rankings below.

Zimbabwe is one of the most fascinating countries on the continent. It is home to Africa’s largest waterfall and the biggest man-made lake. But its education system stands out the most. The academic year runs from January to December. Not only this, but the government has expanded educational opportunities. This has led to a literacy rate of 51% for ages 15 – 24 compared to other universities in the continent. The universities are also open to foreign students with study permits. Below are the top 10 top ranked universities in Zimbabwe you can enroll in 2023.

Top 10 universities in Zimbabwe

The Ministry of Higher and Tertiary Education is in charge of Zimbabwe’s tertiary sector. It covers universities, polytechnics, vocational training centers, and teacher training colleges. The country’s university system only started expanding after independence. But increasing access to education has seen the emergence of many high ranking colleges. Take a look at our university rankings below:

1. University of Zimbabwe

The University of Zimbabwe is the highest ranked institution in the country and 2119 in the World university rankings. It was founded in 1955, and over 19,000 students from 13 nations attend the institution. The school is not the most beautiful university in the world or the continent. Yet, it is one of the best destinations for international students. UZ offers postgraduate and undergraduate programs for local and international students. It has 10 faculties and offers on-campus and off-campus accommodation.

2. National University of Science and Technology

NUST is the second-largest public research university in the country. It is also one of the highest ranking institutions in the country. It takes the number 5153 in the world university ranking. The school offers programs spanning 3–5 years and has 6 faculties. They include Built Environment, Commerce, Applied Science, Industrial Technology, Medicine, and Communication and Information Science. NUST offers scholarship opportunities to reduce the payment burden. The institution has 1960 students, and all faculties are administered on the main campus except Medicine.

3. Midlands State University

Midlands State University is another top ranked academic institution you can attend in Zimbabwe. It ranks 3rd in the university rankings 2023 and high in the world university rankings. The cost of living and semester fee is not high. Nonetheless, the school offers various scholarship opportunities. As a result, it is a more budget-friendly option compared to UZ. There are 9 faculty programs you can enroll in, and the institution is close to some of Zimbabwe’s heritage sites and landmarks. The institution was founded in 2000. However, it currently has over 31,000 students from 12 nations.

4. Africa University – Mutare

AU is a private United-Methodist related and Pan-African Institution. The top ranking school has 8,000 students. Out of them, 1200 are from 40 nations. As a result, it is a top destination for foreign students. AU ranks 5173 in the world university rankings. The institution currently has 3 schools and is a multilingual community. However, assessment tools and lectures are in English. The non-profit Christian institution has a 70 – 80% admission rate and offers double intake.

5. Chinhoyi University of Technology

CUT was established in 2021 out of Chinhoyi Technical Teachers College. It offers undergraduate courses in business science, engineering, and agriculture. The institution has over 4000 students from 12 nations, 163 staff, and scholarships. It is home to over 25 clubs and associations and a campus library with 98,654 textbooks and e-resources. CUT provides accommodation for only freshman and final-year students. There are also numerous sports facilities students can enjoy.

6. Arrupe Jesuit University

AJU is a fully accredited private university run by the Zimbabwe-Mozambique province of the Society of Jesus. It grew out of Arrupe College and is an excellent center for educating men and women through Ignatian and Jesuit pedagogy. The school has one of the best libraries in the country, and every full-time staff and student has access to a personal computer or its equivalent in their residence. There are 2000 students from 15 nations in the institution, and you can enroll via scholarships.

7. Solusi University

SU is a private coeducational university in Zimbabwe. Located in Bulawayo, the institution was initially established in 1894. However, it received authorization to operate as a university in 1994. The school has 3000 students from 12 nations and numerous scholarship opportunities. It offers Bachelor’s and Master’s programs but has a selective admission policy based on past academic records and entrance examinations. The high-rated school has a diversified and racial environment and offers accommodation as apartments.

8. Great Zimbabwe University

GZU is located in Masvingo and is one of the institutions that opened after independence. It is home to 20,000 students and has a staff ratio of 33/1. The school offers accommodation to local and foreign students. However, international students who wish to stay on campus must indicate early, as spaces are distributed on a first-come, first-serve basis. GZU has programs for PhDs, Masters, and Bachelor’s degrees. The admission rate is 70%, and the curriculum promotes African culture.

9. Marondera University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology

MUAST was established in 1999 and has 6000 students from 12 nations. The school was declared an independent institution in 2017 and prides itself as a leading center of excellence in technological innovations and agricultural science. MUAST operates 24/7 and has various services to support the health and welfare of students throughout their studies. It also provides state-of-the-art accommodation, on-request diets, and sports and art facilities.

10. Harare Institute of Technology

HIT wraps our list of the best Zimbabwe university rankings. The institution was established as a Vocation Center. However, it evolved into a Technical College offering mechanical, electrical, and automotive engineering courses. The school has 2000 students and offers quality technology programs for postgraduates and undergraduates. It has accommodations that cater to 400 students based on vulnerability, and the canteen offers subsidized meals.

Conclusion

Zimbabwe is one of the most beautiful countries in Southern Africa. It is renowned for its dramatic landscape, diverse wildlife, and quality education. The institutions are open to foreigners and locals and offer top-tier resources to encourage an enjoyable schooling experience. The programs are taught by qualified lecturers, and the cost of studying is not expensive. If you must choose one, we recommend you apply to the University of Zimbabwe. The institution tops the world university rankings in Zimbabwe. Apart from this, it has a conducive learning environment.