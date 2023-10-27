Top 5 Business Management Software to Use for Your New Business

Spread This News

Running a business is like walking a tightrope to fulfill business goals in a timely and efficient manner. Monitoring projects, managing time, solving problems, and dealing with a lack of team communication are not as easy as ABC.

For companies that are just starting, it is not a problem to use different programs to manage all business processes. However, as the business grows, efficiency and time costs may increase.

Business management software plays an important role in modern business as it provides a comprehensive solution for organizing and optimizing various aspects of business operations. The best part is that most of these software are free or available at low prices making them affordable and easy to use.

With that set, this guest post aims to highlight some of the best business management software that you can use to improve operational efficiency in your business (and reduce your stress!).

1. Proofhub

ProofHub has extensive collaboration features and a variety of project views, reports, and admin controls. ProofHub offers excellent collaboration and reporting tools and gives users complete freedom with rich project views, administrative controls, and quick access.

ProofHub’s project reports give you a complete overview of each project, including details such as managers, status, due date, and task progress.

The Quick Add button also allows you to create new projects, discussion boards, posts, or assign tasks with one click.

2. Bitrix24

Bitrix24 has almost everything you need for “Customer Relationship Management” and the platform is very easy to implement so that it works flawlessly with your current system.

It has a very good contact management tool which we use to manage your staff profiles, customer tickets, and contact details. It combines tools for CRM, file sharing, time tracking, and task and project management in one central location.

It also offers have for tasks and project management, CRM, chats, video calls, website builders, calling, CRM marketing and analytics, and much more.

Bitrix24 does a good job of providing basic CRM and lead management functionality for small to medium businesses (SMBs) or even startups and also offers some amazing features for software automation, file sharing, and even robust email marketing integration.

3. Freshbooks

FreshBooks is our pick for the best accounting software for invoicing. It’s not easy to find invoicing software with accounting features. Finding affordable invoicing software with accounting features is even more difficult. This makes FreshBooks a great option for small businesses. FreshBooks offers a wide range of invoicing tools that make it easy to create, send, and track invoices to clients. For ongoing services, you can make the invoice recurring and automate sending so you don’t waste time manually re-creating the invoice month after month.

Customers can also pay their bills online directly from documents. And if some customers are late on payments, FreshBooks makes it easy to send reminders and set up late payments.

The FreshBooks control panel is so easy to navigate that even most beginners will have no problem setting up an account and creating and submitting invoices.

4. Integrify

Integrify is designed for companies that need to quickly implement and then scale automated processes to replace manual workflows and increase process visibility in areas such as IT, HR, sales, operations, IT, and finance.

This software provides workflow automation that powers the world’s largest companies. Integrify automates tasks and activities so employees can focus on real, meaningful work.

It can handle a wide range of workflows, requirements, and user types. The customer service is fantastic. This helps fuel and improve existing processes where planning and design can be done visually. Workflow steps are tracked and reported in real-time, including for long-term analysis.

5. Chanty

With Chanty you can work together more. It is a powerful team communication tool with a simple and intuitive interface. With a user-friendly user interface, Chanty also promises to improve productivity for all users. A well-designed user interface makes important information visible at a glance, and the simplicity of the platform helps companies get started right away.

Chanty’s real command center is a command log that contains information about each user of the platform.

Not only does it bring all your conversations, tasks, and more together in one place, but it also makes it easy to share files and provides complete clarity on who is responsible for what and when. In the “My Conversations” section of the interface, each user can see all their interactions with other team members or their department.

This platform is powerful without sacrificing ease of use.

Conclusion

There comes a point in the life cycle of every startup when the magic of spreadsheets and documents is no longer enough. As a new but growing business, recording activities such as ongoing projects, billable hours, and customer invoices require hours of manual work at best. Business management software can help you become more competitive. They create a central repository of business data so that decision-makers can create effective roadmaps and work to grow their business.

So give the above-mentioned software a shot and see what works for you!