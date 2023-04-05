Top accountant Zvaravanhu appointed Karo Mining Holdings director

Spread This News

By Alois Vinga

TOP accountant, Gloria Zvaravanhu has been appointed non-executive director and chairperson of the audit committee by Karo Mining Holdings (Karo).

The new appointee has a traceable history as a chartered accountant and is a highly accomplished professional with a number of post graduate qualifications including a Master’s in Business Leadership from the University of South Africa and a Masters in International Business Law from University of Cumbria, UK.

She is the Managing Director of a leading insurance company in Zimbabwe, and previously held senior roles across a multitude of companies including KPMG.

Zvaravanhu is an experienced non-executive director with board experience on several Zimbabwean companies and is an advisory board member of the International Federation of Accountants.

She is an alumnus of the Fortune 500 Global Women Mentoring Program, where she was mentored by one of the top ‘50 Most Powerful Women in Business’ in the United States.

In addition, she has received several business accolades in Zimbabwe in recognition of her unparalleled leadership skills and commercial acumen.

Karo CEO, Bernard Pryor said the appointment brings a wealth of experience to the reputable miner.

“The appointment of Gloria, a highly accomplished director and Zimbabwean national, strengthens our board as we guide our next tier-one asset, the Karo Platinum Project, through its rapid development to achieve our stringent construction timeline,” he said.

Pryor said it is a business imperative that the governance oversight is taken into account as well as diverse country business understanding to complement the existing team and ensure the successful development on the back of strong community support.

“In line with best practice, appointing an independent non-executive director as chair of the audit committee signifies the huge importance of the Karo Project for the broader Tharisa group

“I look forward to working with Gloria and the rest of the Karo board,” he added.