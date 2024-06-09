Top agricultural college ‘punishes’ students defaulting on US$350 fees payment 

Spread This News

By Tapiwa Svondo

ASPIRING agronomists at a top agricultural science institution, Esigodini Agricultural College, risk deferring studies for failing to pay tuition fees and other ancillary costs, NewZimbabwe.com has learnt.

Defaulting learners had until last Friday to regularise their accounts so that they present their work-related projects, which are an integral component of their final results.

The bulk of students have failed to pay US$350 attachment fees citing economic woes.

A student, who spoke on condition of anonymity, told New Zimbabwe.com that the college administration is refusing to negotiate with students in order for them to commit to payment plans, and be able to finish their course-work.

“They are blocking people who haven’t paid their full attachment fees of $350 from making presentations to lecturers which form part of the final year assessment report.

“We cannot defer our course just because we haven’t paid fees. They should, at least, let us finish the course then withhold our certificates as ransom for their $350 fees,” said the student.

Communication gleaned by NewZimbabwe shows the institution’s unnamed accountant informed those who have not paid requisite monies not to bother visiting the college to pitch presentations.

“All those who have cleared their fees, you can come and present tomorrow or Wednesday because we cannot waste time with those that have not paid.

“Those who have not paid, clear up before Friday. Once we are done with those cleared, we will let the external assessors go and no one will assess you,” said the accountant, before attaching the list of eligible students.

“If you haven’t cleared your fees don’t bother coming, we won’t entertain gate crushers,” further reads the communique.

However, the principal, Farai Gomo, dismissed claims that the authorities were blocking negotiations.

“Our students go on attachment for one year so these ones went on attachment in July last year and during their attachment they were supposed to pay fees to the college so that they can be followed up. The fees (for those on attachment) are not the normal fees paid by students on campus.

“So, in this case, they were supposed to pay $300 and $50 for our associate college so that they can be visited by assessors. So, from last year up to now we managed to use the resources that we had to follow them up and we should follow them up twice, but we could not follow them up twice because the only few who had paid their money were not able to sustain the budget for the entire follow ups.

“They are supposed to come and do their presentations, so we are trying to make sure that these students get paid up. We said those who cleared their fees should come and present then those who have issues should come to the college and we treat case-by-case based on reasons why they are failing to pay.”

He said the institution accepts staggered payment plans.

“We only have two people who haven’t paid, and we never refused payment plans, but some of the students are even working and on pay rolls but haven’t even paid. So, it is not a matter that they don’t have money, its better they pay something so that they complete their studies,” said Gomo.