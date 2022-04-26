Top banker Mutandagayi beaten by wife

Spread This News

By Paul Katanda

FORMER ZB Financial Holdings Chief Executive, Ronald Mutandagayi (59), claims he was heavily assaulted by his 48-year-old wife, Loveness.

The banker Tuesday dragged Loveness to court, also accusing her of unlawful disposal of their matrimonial property

The wife appeared before Harare Magistrate, Evelyn Mashavakure, who remanded her to May 17 on free bail.

The court heard the banker has since left his home to stay with his mother, fearing for his life.

According to court papers, on January 14 2022, Loveness took some of their household property, thinking that her husband who is short sighted, would not see her.

Their house help, however, allegedly told Mutandagayi that she had instructed him to load some property into a truck before she took the property away.

In another count, the court heard that on March 28 2022, Loveness physically assaulted the banker following a dispute over a missing steering wheel of their Toyota Vits.

The court heard that she assaulted him all over the body with a wooden stick before she poured some juice on him.

During his time away from home, the court heard Loveness also disposed more of their household property worth US$95 000.

Loveness was not asked to plead when she appeared in court, but Mutandagayi took the opportunity to shout out his grievances.

He said he is now staying with his mother, and he is not happy staying there because his mother is not feeling well.

Mutandagayi said he cannot burden his mother with his welfare.

He also said his wife has planted security all over the house so that he can not come inside.

“She has posted security all over the house, put tenants so that l can not get into the house and l also left the house because she is violent,” said Mutandagayi.