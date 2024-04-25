Top banker Nyazema appointed CBZ CEO  

Spread This News

By Alois Vinga

TOP banker, Lawrence Nyazema has landed the position of Group Chief Executive Officer (CEO) at top financial institution CBZ Holdings Limited.

He has been the Acting Group CEO of the Company since December 1 2023. The substantive appointment is with effect from April 19 2024.

Nyazema holds a Bachelor of Science in Business Management (Management College of Southern Africa), Master of Science in Finance (University of London) and Diplomas in Banking from the Institute of Bankers South Africa and Zimbabwe.

He also serves as the current President of the Bankers Association of Zimbabwe.

Before he was appointed Acting Group Chief Executive Officer, Lawrence was the Managing Director of CBZ Bank Limited (“the Bank”), a position he took up on 1 January 2022 having joined the Bank as Executive Director –Wholesale Banking in January 2020.

Before that, he spent 19 years with Barclays Bank (now First Capital Bank) in various capacities including that of Commercial Director from April 2011 to December 2019 and Treasurer from July 2007 to March 2011. His career started at ZB Financial Holdings spanning from 1990 to the year 2000 where he occupied various positions starting as an Analyst to Senior Treasury Dealer by the time he left.

He replaces former CBZ CEO Dr Blessing Mudavanhu who retired last year.