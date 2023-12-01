Top banker Sambaza to pay US$86K lawsuit, grilled for evading debt

Spread This News

By Staff Reporter

TOP banker and former CBZ Bank senior manager, Norman Sambaza has been slapped with a US$82 000 lawsuit after he failed to settle a debt from 2021.

Sambaza who once made headlines in 2017 after bashing wife and children over a dispute over sadza was ordered to pay the amount by the High Court in a default judgement earlier this year.

This was after he failed to defend himself in the claim by one, Damascus Tazvitya Mabeka.

Aggrieved, Sambaza noted an application seeking the staying of execution of the judgement in the case.

But High Court judge Justice Happias Zhou, in a recent judgement turned down his application ruling that his application was only aimed at delaying paying Mabeka his money.

The background of the case is that Mabeka sued Sambaza for payment of a sum of US$82 280 with interest.

Mabeka also sought an order declaring that the immovable property known as stand 980 Strathaven was specially executable.

The matter was set down for a pre-trial conference on 2 March 2023.

However, Sambaza did not attend the pre-trial conference although his then legal practitioner attended.

Following the default, an order was granted in favour of Mabeka.

Mabeka caused a writ to be issued.

The writ and attachment of the immovable property prompted Sambaza to institute the present application.

Mabeka opposed the application.

The court noted Sambaza admits owing a sum of US$48 000.

“More than two and a half years later the applicant has not paid a cent.

“There can be no real and substantial justice in staying execution in these circumstances where the substance of the claim is not being disputed’ said the judge in dismissing his application

Sambaza had argued that at the pre-trial conference, attention was not drawn to a compromise in terms of which he was to pay only the sum stated in the without prejudice letter dater dated 26 April 2022.

The court noted that part of that letter explicitly states that the claim would only be withdrawn after he had paid the figure stated therein.

“The claim was never withdrawn. Indeed, if the claim had been withdrawn or overtaken by the alleged compromise the applicant would have written a letter to that effect upon being served with the notice of the pre-trial conference of 2 March 2023.”

Zhou said Sambaza’s lawyers were involved in the negotiations and were aware of the contents of that letter.

This, according to the court did not require his presence for that issue to be addressed ahead of the date of the pre-trial conference.

“There was therefore no error that affected the granting of the order.

“It is not without significance that while the applicant’s complaint is directed at the interest rate and collection commission he is not seeking the correction or variation of the order in respect of the amount only.

“Instead, he is seeking the rescission of the entire judgment, including that which he admits to owing.

“The relief that he will be seeking on the return date shows that the application is not being made in good faith but is designed to delay settlement of the debt.

“To the extent that the applicant wishes to fall back on the provisions of r 27, his application for rescission of judgment clearly lacks prospects of success,” said the judge.

Sambaza was also blaming his erstwhile legal practitioners for not informing him firstly about the pre-trial conference and, secondly, about the fact that default judgment had been entered against him at the pre-trial conference.

The judge said it was not wise for his lawyer who handled the case, Shamu to simply attend without the client and give the casual explanation that he tried to contact the client on a South African number without success when the client is not resident in South Africa.

“A diligent lawyer would have the physical and postal address of his client or the local phone number. The applicant has not alleged that he was a resident in South Africa or even visiting there as of 2 Mach 2023. How, therefore, could his legal practitioner be trying to contact him on a South African number?”

“The conduct of the applicant after the granting of the default judgment betrays an entire want of care.

“He does not expect the court to accept his version that from 2 March 2023 (or whenever it was that he had last communicated with his legal practitioners) he never checked on the progress of the case for more than six months only to be reminded about the case by the service of the writ of execution,” said the judge before throwing out his application.