Top bus operator, friend embroiled in US$140k dispute 

By Mary Taruvinga

INTER Africa buses owner, Leonard Mukumba is crying foul after he was allegedly elbowed out of a security business by his close friend, Peter Gondo (33), who personalised profits amounting to US$147 960.

Gondo, who fellowships at the same church with Mukumba, is accused of siphoning the money paid by the Zimbabwe Power Company (ZPC) for a security tender deal, without his colleague’s knowledge.

Mukumba only came to know after all the money was withdrawn from their bank account, despite that he was a signatory to their business venturer’s account.

Gondo is now answering to fraud charges and trial has since commenced before Harare magistrate Feresi Chakanyuka.

The court heard the transport mogul and Gondo were both directors of Petridia Security (Private) Ltd. The other director is Gondo’s wife, Diana Chigonga.

The court heard that Petridia Security, which specialises in provision of electronic security facilities, on January 11, 2022 entered into a contract with ZPC for installation and commissioning of a surveillance system at Hwange Power Station for US$55 000.

On April 26 of that year, the company entered in another contract with ZPC for installation and commissioning of a surveillance system at Hwange Power Station for US$92 960.

In March 2022 and July 2022 ZPC settled its accounts with Petridia for the two contracts.

Gondo then misrepresented to Mukumba that ZPC did not make any payment to the company.

In order to deny access to the bank statements of the company, Gondo allegedly removed the complainant from the directorship of the company and from being a signatory of the company’s bank account without his consent and knowledge.

The offence came to light when Mukumba made a follow up and enquiries with ZPC. He was told that ZPC had paid in full for the two contracts.

He then confronted Gondo who insisted that ZPC had not yet paid.

Mukumba went to the bank and obtained the company’s ZB bank statement and discovered that ZPC had fully paid for the two contracts and that accused had withdrawn the money without his knowledge and converted it for his own use.

As a result Mukumba suffered a total prejudice of US$147 960.

However, Gondo is denying the allegations insisting that Mukumba was trying to force himself into a company he formed with his wife.

It is his defence that Mukumba briefly became a director of their company following an agreement in which they borrowed US$5 000 to finance their business.

The agreement was that he would cease being a director once they settle the debt.

Gondo said the debt was paid in full the reason why Mukumba was removed from directorship of the company.

Mukumba took to the witness stand on Wednesday and was at labour to support his case as he had no documentation to prove how he was part of the company.

Oliver Marwa, representing Gondo, said the company was formed in 2017 further producing a bank declaration which only portrays Gondo and Chigonga as directors.

During cross examination he asked Mukumba to point where his name was considering that he was claiming to be a director.

Mukumba said he was illegally removed.

Marwa, however, insisted that the transport mogul was not even in the picture from the day the company was formed.

“Did you produce anything before the court to show you were a signatory or its just your word of mouth,” Marwa asked.

“I didn’t. The accused removed me and my credentials as a director,” Mukumba responded.

Mukumba said he joined the company in 2020 became a signatory.

“Gondo kept on saying the money was yet to be paid. When I reported to ZACC I was trying to get our money from ZPC. I didn’t know Gondo was lying,” he said.

Asked how Gondo could lie to him since he had access to the bank he said, “I trusted him.”

Marwa could not buy that arguing that as a business person, Mukumba was supposed to know that businesses do not run on trust.

“You are a business person, there is certain reasoning expected from a person like you.

“You are lying through your teeth, you never had access. The accused gave you the company an ATM card so that you withdraw money as you had agreed.

“This is why you did not check with the bank yourself before reporting,” Marwa charged.

Mukumba said he was supposed to get a 50% share from the profits adding that he had invested US$80 000 into the business.

“I trusted him. He would tell me the amount then I would give him the money,” he said.

Mukumba did not have any paperwork confirming that he put US$80 000 or any money into the business.

He admitted he didn’t have any evidence which made Marwa to ask him how expected the court to believe only his word.

“I trusted him, I stayed with him, travelled with him to my rural home as my brother,” said Mukumba.

Mukumba said all documents Gondo produced before the court were concocted.

Ephraim Zinyandu is prosecuting in the trial which continues next Wednesday.