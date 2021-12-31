Top Byo Engineer Simela Dube Dies

Spread This News

By Mbekezeli Ncube

BULAWAYO City Council (BCC) director of engineering services, Simela Dube has died.

Dube passed away Thursday, eight days after celebrating his 56th birthday.

The city’s mayor, Solomon Mguni, confirmed the news in a statement.

He said: “The City of Bulawayo would like to advice members of the public, residents of Bulawayo, stakeholders and fellow local authorities of the untimely death of our Director of Engineering Services, Engineer Simela Dube on the morning of Thursday, 30 December 2021 in Bulawayo, he was 56 years old.”

“The City of Bulawayo joins the Dube family and the entire Bulawayo community in mourning the sad loss of Engineer Simela Dube. Further details will be announced in due course,” Mguni said.