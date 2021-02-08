Top Cleric Loses 5 Family Members To Covid-19 Inside 5 Days

Spread This News











By Robert Tapfumaneyi

A prominent cleric with the Anglican church has been plunged into deep mourning after losing his wife, two daughters and two other close relatives inside five days to Covid-19.

Bishop Jonathan Siyachitema of the Anglican Church of The Province of Central Africa Diocese of Harare is husband to Rosemary Siyachitema, Consumer Council of Zimbabwe CEO who succumbed to the dreaded pandemic last week.

Bishop Siyachitema also lost his brother Rev Fanuel Siyachitema, his sister Mrs Judith Bindu, and two daughters Elizabeth and Rosemary.

In an emotional appeal weekend, Reverend Fari Mutamiri of the church called on church members to assist with some resources to assist Siyachitema cope with the financial burden brought by his sad loss.

“I certainly believe that this is too traumatic for him even to comprehend,” wrote Bishop Mutamiri in an emotional memo to his church members.

“As church, we pray for the Lord Almighty to give him strength to hold on to his faith even in these dark hours of his life.

“May God heal their broken hearts and bring that peace which passes all understanding throughout this sad and sorrowful phase in the family’s life.

“May Bishop Jonathan also draw strength from the words of Psalmist 71.”

He added, “As your Bishop, I am therefore appealing to you that, we create a platform at Diocesan level, to pull our little resources together (Chema), which we can handover to the family as Diocese of Harare.

“This is trying and mitigate the financial challenges that goes with handling of funerals.

“May you extend this appeal to Guilds and individuals in our churches.”

The older Rosemary Siyachitema, is the most prominent of the deceased relatives.

She served on numerous boards locally and internationally.

Among the boards is Zimpapers, Zimbabwe Women’s Resource Centre Network, National Pricing and Income Commission, Buy Zimbabwe Board, Anti-Money Laundering Advisory Committee, Food Standards Advisory Council, Consumers International, World Urban Network, Young Men’s Christian Association, Marketers Association Zimbabwe Superbrands Adjudicator and Non State Actors Forum.