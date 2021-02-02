Top Cop Bailed After Being Busted For Lover’s Business Deal With ZRP

Spread This News











By Mary Taruvinga

POLICE officer commanding Matabeleland North province, Senior Assistant Commissioner Erasmus Makodza, arrested Monday on graft charges, has been granted $10 000 bail.

Makodza landed in the dock after he allegedly gave his baby mama a farm allegedly owned by the Zimbabwe Republic Police on the pretext she was a private investor.

The high-ranking police officer was arrested by the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission on charges of criminal abuse of office for allegedly concealing from the police a personal transaction involving the force when he was in his previous post as officer commanding Mashonaland East.

He appeared before Harare magistrate Stanford Mambanje Tuesday facing criminal abuse of office charges.

The state did not oppose bail.

“The state is not opposed to bail being granted and in the circumstances that this finds favour with the court, may the accused pay $10 000, resides at his given address, not to interfere with witnesses and report once every week at his nearest police station,” submitted prosecutor Netsai Mushayabasa.

Mambanje upheld all the suggestions by the state.

According to the state, Makodza allowed his girlfriend to run private businesses on a police farm since 2019 without paying a cent into police funds.

Makodza, who allegedly purported to be representing the police in the deal structured with his girlfriend, Mawonei Chapfudza, entered into a joint venture agreement for Lendy Farm in Marondera in 2019 and imposed her as a private investor.

Chapfudza then, with the alleged blessing of Makodza, used the police farm for her personal business without remitting anything in terms of the agreement.