Top Cop Denies Favouring Baby Mama With Police Farm

By Mary Taruvinga

THE trial of officer commanding police in Matabeleland North province, Senior Assistant Commissioner Erasmus Makodza, who is being accused of graft, commenced Monday before Harare magistrate Noel Mupeiwa with him denying allegations.

Makodza landed in the dock after he allegedly gave his baby mama a farm owned by the Zimbabwe Republic Police on the pretext she was a private investor.

The top cop did not deny that Mawonei Chapfudza was his baby mama but argued that she got the deal way after they parted ways.

He also told court that he recused himself from the processes leading to Mawonei securing the deal because of their relationship status.

Said his lawyer: “The accused did not chair the committee which deals with that, he did not sign any document.

“He was therefore a non participant in that process and had no personal interests. He did not have an affair with Chapfudza but had child prior to that incident. He would have participated in the process but because of the relationship he once had with Chapfudza, he recused himself of vetting her application.”

Makodza also said he had no obligation to disclose his private relationship with Chapfudzato anyone

The high-ranking police officer was arrested by the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission on charges of criminal abuse of office for allegedly concealing from the police a personal transaction involving the force when he was in his previous post as officer commanding Mashonaland East.

According to the state, Makodza allowed his girlfriend to run private businesses on a police farm since 2019 without paying a cent into police funds.

Makodza, who allegedly purported to be representing the police in the deal structured with his girlfriend, Mawonei Chapfudza, entered into a joint venture agreement for Lendy Farm in Marondera in 2019 and imposed her as a private investor.

Chapfudza then, with the alleged blessing of Makodza, used the police farm for her personal business without remitting anything in terms of the agreement.