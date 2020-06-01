Top cop, female junior trade bribery, attempted rape accusations

Spread This News











By Mary Taruvinga

A SENIOR police officer with the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has traded assault and attempted rape accusations with a female junior officer based in Norton.

Chief Superintendent Johannes Govo, who is stationed at Police General Headquarters (PGHQ) Internal Investigations, claims he was punched by Constable Tsikayi whom he had tried to apprehend while collecting a bribe from a motorist at a roadblock in Norton.

On her part, Tsikayi accuses her senior of attempts to rape her.

Tsikayi is stationed at ZRP Norton Urban.

According to a police memo, which has gone viral on social media, the fracas occurred on May 29 at a roadblock, some 39 km along the Harare-Bulawayo highway.

Govo, according to the memo, was passing by on his vehicle when he allegedly spotted Tsikayi receiving a bribe from a motorist she had stopped.

The senior police officer, the memo further reads, disembarked from his car and tried to confront Tsikayi who spotted him at a distance and took to her heels, into the bushes.

Govo gave chase and caught up with her.

The memo says Tsikayi rained blows on the face and head of her senior.

One of Tsikayi’s colleagues, with whom they were manning the roadblock, heard some screams and followed into the bush where he caught the two entangled in a fight before separating them.

Govo then called the officer in charge at Norton Police on his phone before he went on to press assault charges against Tsikayi.

On her part, Tsikayi reported a case of attempted rape against her boss.

She claimed Govo tried to rape her while she was relieving herself in a bushy area close to the roadblock point.

“Constable Tsikayi also made a report of attempted rape against Govo alleging that she had gone to the bush to relieve herself and was surprised when she was grabbed from behind and dragged to a secluded place where he attempted to rape her,” reads the memo.